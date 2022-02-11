Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

CTS stock opened at C$11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.58 and a 52 week high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

