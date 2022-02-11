Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.50 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.00.
CTS stock opened at C$11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.58 and a 52 week high of C$13.09.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
