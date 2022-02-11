Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -85.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

