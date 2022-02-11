Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$201.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFCZF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.50.

IFCZF stock opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average is $133.08. Intact Financial has a one year low of $112.63 and a one year high of $148.41.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

