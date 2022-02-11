Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,372,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 448,777 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,136,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 318,462 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 251,398 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

AXS opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

