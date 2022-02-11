Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $51.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.15% from the company’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $8,991,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 56,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

