Analysts Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Announce -$1.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Zillow Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 402.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

