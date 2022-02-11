Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. The Hartford Financial Services Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

