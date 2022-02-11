Brokerages Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 27th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA opened at $1.78 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.