Reviewing Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Environmental Partners -6.52% -5,487.48% -6.75% Zillow Group -4.36% -3.07% -1.88%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cypress Environmental Partners and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $158.50, indicating a potential upside of 224.86%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.06 -$1.41 million ($1.02) -0.91 Zillow Group $3.34 billion 3.72 -$162.12 million ($0.87) -56.08

Cypress Environmental Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cypress Environmental Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

