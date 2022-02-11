Franklin Resources Inc. Has $52.64 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $52,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
APO stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07.
About Apollo Global Management
Provides asset management services
