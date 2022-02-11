Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 118,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,987,545 shares.The stock last traded at $3.96 and had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,532,000 after purchasing an additional 823,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter worth $2,155,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

