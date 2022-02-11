Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.03

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.03 and last traded at C$18.95, with a volume of 120161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOM.U. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$599.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

