Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Up 12.4%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s share price shot up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. 5,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 564,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Several research firms recently commented on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.