Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.71 and last traded at $41.72. 1,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 314,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.