Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $440.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.95) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.95), with a volume of 115091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.81).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.56) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.49) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.10) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.10) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 493 ($6.67).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 414.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 369.80. The stock has a market cap of £608.31 million and a P/E ratio of 6.27.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £24,360 ($32,941.18).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.