21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Up 7.8%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 38,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,422,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

VNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at $175,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

