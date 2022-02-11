ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,740,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 22,701,852 shares.The stock last traded at $2.47 and had previously closed at $2.34.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 44,772 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $146,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the last quarter. Apoletto Ltd grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 8.9% in the second quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 201.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

