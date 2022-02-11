Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Sells $100,237.61 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $77.69 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.47.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after buying an additional 117,219 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

