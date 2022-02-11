BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, raised BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $83.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,165. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

