StockNews.com Downgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of KRNT opened at $101.20 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 235.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

