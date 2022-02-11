Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,378.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 719,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 671,251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $3,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 41.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 306,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 221,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

