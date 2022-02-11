Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPC. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE:EPC opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

