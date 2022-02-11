Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sets New 52-Week High at $216.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $216.95 and last traded at $216.12, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASR shares. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.40.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.