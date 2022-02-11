ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Down 2.3%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s share price were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.79 and last traded at $37.84. Approximately 143,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,720,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.