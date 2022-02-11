Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 270,203 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $57,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,095 shares of company stock worth $3,997,741. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

