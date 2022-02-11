GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 37,364 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 77.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,364 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.