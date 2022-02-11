Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 798,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,452 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after buying an additional 564,150 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,269,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,477,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 299,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,386,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

