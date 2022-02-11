Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BEZ. Citigroup increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.19) to GBX 495 ($6.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.25) to GBX 531 ($7.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 483.44 ($6.54).

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 485.40 ($6.56) on Thursday. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 461.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 417.81. The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

