InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 5,700 ($77.08) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.02) to GBX 5,700 ($77.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,260 ($71.13).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,138 ($69.48) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,568 ($75.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion and a PE ratio of -6,430.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,790 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,778.18.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

