thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.22) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.39) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($19.08) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.64) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.69) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.53 ($15.56).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €9.22 ($10.60) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($23.79) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.05). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.23.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

