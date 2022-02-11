Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

BATS opened at GBX 3,286 ($44.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,923.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,733.52. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,297 ($44.58). The company has a market capitalization of £75.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

