Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BATS opened at GBX 3,286 ($44.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,923.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,733.52. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,297 ($44.58). The company has a market capitalization of £75.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.