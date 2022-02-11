Insider Selling: Victory Portfolios II (LON:CDL) Insider Sells 442,500 Shares of Stock

Victory Portfolios II (LON:CDL) insider Samuel Anthony ?Kyler? Hardy sold 442,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £8,850 ($11,967.55).

LON:CDL opened at GBX 3.34 ($0.05) on Friday. Victory Portfolios II has a one year low of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.80 ($0.08). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of £13.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

