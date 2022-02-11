GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 368.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ATNM stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

