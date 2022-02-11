SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after acquiring an additional 562,268 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter worth $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 475,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 293,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $445.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

