TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,637 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,976 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 143.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCRR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

TCRR stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.15. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

