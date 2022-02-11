HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of New Vista Acquisition worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000.

NVSA stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

