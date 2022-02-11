HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,406 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,420,000 after buying an additional 1,418,004 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,343,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 979,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565,141 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,744.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 440,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 252,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

