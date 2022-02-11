Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 981 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 222,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,509.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

EFC stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

