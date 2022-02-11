HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 21,176 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 464.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $26.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.