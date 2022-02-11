StockNews.com Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after acquiring an additional 73,002 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.