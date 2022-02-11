Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
POLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plantronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.
POLY opened at $28.37 on Thursday. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLY. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,411,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.
Plantronics Company Profile
Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plantronics (POLY)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.