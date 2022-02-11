Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

POLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plantronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

POLY opened at $28.37 on Thursday. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLY. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,411,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

