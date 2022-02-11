Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.75.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $133.71 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

