Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 687,316 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 777,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 289,190 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

