HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 429 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NICE by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NICE by 6.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NICE by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $267.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.52. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.