Natixis Makes New Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.33. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $171.51.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.85.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.