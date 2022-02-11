Natixis Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.86 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

