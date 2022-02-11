Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $236,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $804,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMG stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.62 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

