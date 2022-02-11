Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 107 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,752 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.43.

TECH stock opened at $422.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $338.79 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.