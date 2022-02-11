Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $297,000 Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

UFPT stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

