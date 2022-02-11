Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $290,000 Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of UroGen Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URGN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,919 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

URGN stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.17. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,783 shares of company stock worth $585,707. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

